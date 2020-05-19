Unemployment benefits: How much are they and how can you claim them?

Unemployment benefits have seen a huge rise in claims. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

How do you claim unemployment benefits in the UK? And how much is unemployment benefit? Here's everything you need to know about Jobseekers allowance.

The UK has seen a huge rise in claims for unemployment benefits since the coronavirus pandemic has hit.

The Office for National Statistics have revealed April 2020 saw a huge increase and it’s believed the rise will continue as the UK economy suffers as a result of Covid-19.

So how much is unemployment benefit in the UK and how can you claim Jobseeker’s allowance? Here’s the important employment benefits questions answered:

The Job Centre helps complete Jobseekers allowance claims. Picture: PA

Who can claim unemployment benefits in the UK?

To be entitled to Jobseeker’s Allowance you have to be over 18 but under the State Pension age, not in full time education, available and actively seeking work or work less that 16 hours per week.

If you also have a partner working less than 24 hours a week or you have a signed agreement to look for work you could also be eligible.

Check out the full list of criteria at gov.uk/jobseekers-allowance.

Are you eligible for unemployment benefits? There's a list of criteria to meet. Picture: PA

How do you claim unemployment benefits in the UK?

After finding out your eligible, go to the Government’s website and use the benefits calculator to see what you can potentially claim.

After you’ve found out your entitlements, you can then fill out an online form where you will then have an interview at your local Job Centre who will help complete the process for you.

How much is unemployment benefit?

Using the benefits calculator on the Government’s website will help determine how much you can claim.

Facts such as your age, income and savings can alter the amount and there is a maximum amount you will be entitled to.