Vue cinemas to start reopening from next week

Cinema screenings will be socially distanced to comply with new rules. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Cinema chain Vue is set to begin a phased reopening of its venues after the coronavirus lockdown hit businesses across the UK.

Cinemas have been closed since March 23 with venues required to follow strict Covid-19 safe measures.

Cinemagoers will be able to buy tickets from today ahead of the first film screenings which are set to start on August 7.

Customers will be experiencing a different cinema experience to the one they are used to with the public encouraged to book their visits online and keep their distance from each other within the cinemas.

There will also be enhanced cleaning protocols inside the venues and employees will wear protective gear.

Strict cleaning and safety measures will be in place. Picture: PA

Film times will also be staggered to limit the number of people in foyers and corridors at any one time.

Cinemas have been able to open since lockdown restrictions were eased on July 4, however, a large number of venues did not immediately do so.

Toby Bradon, territory general manager of Vue Entertainment in the UK, said: "Behind the scenes, we've been working hard to develop safety protocols in line with Government guidelines and informed by our recently reopened cinemas across Europe.

"The safety of those who work and visit our sites is paramount and we've therefore taken the time to ensure protocols and staff training are in line with the latest guidance ahead of opening."

Previous releases including the Harry Potter films, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Batman Begins, Inception and Dunkirk will be among the films going on show.

Vue cinemas reopening on August 7 include venues in Doncaster, Oxford, Manchester, Farnborough, Edinburgh, Bromley and Shepherd's Bush.