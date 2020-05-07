Watch as Britain once again claps for our carers and their fight against coronavirus

Firefighters at Tynemouth fire station clapping for the NHS. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Once again, Britain has delivered a rousing tribute to those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic .

For many of us, life has slowed down or been halted entirely as we stay in our homes to protect the lives of those around us.

But for key workers across the UK, things have only become more difficult as they work to keep us and out families safe.

NHS staff in particular are putting themselves in danger each and every day as they work tirelessly to ensure us and those we love are cared for.

Touching footage from tonight has shown people taking to the streets to clap, cheer and make noise amid the pandemic, which has claimed more than 30,000 lives in the UK alone.

This has now ben the seventh week in a row that Brits have taken to their doorways and windows to show their appreciation.

Boris Johnson stood outside Downing Street to join the applause. Picture: PA

Thank you to all of our carers for your fantastic work, day in, day out. You are pillars of society in the fight against coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/VWi5PQDuRl — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) May 7, 2020

A brilliant show of support again for our heroic carers and all those on the front line of our national #coronavirus effort. #clapforcarers 👏💙 pic.twitter.com/5tI5r7ff83 — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) May 7, 2020

Amongst those leading the tributes was Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who stood outside Downing Street to join the applause.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted a picture of herself clapping, adding: "To our NHS and care workers, and to everyone doing essential work to keep the country going at this time...thank you so much".

Health Secretary Matt Hancock was filmed clapping on a London rooftop to show his support for health workers.

In a Twitter post he said: "A brilliant show of support again for our heroic carers and all those on the front line of our national coronavirus effort."

Key workers at Co-op stores across the country were seen out clapping in their uniforms in a clip posted to twitter.

The team at London Ambulance Service have also thanked members of the public for their support. They could be seen driving around, beeping their horns and clapping in the streets.

Videos on social media also show rapturous applause echoing around the Welsh Valleys. The same could be heard across the Scottish borders.

One man in Birmingham even dressed as a dinosaur as he ran along the road clapping. Children across the country also joined in with the applause to thank the NHS.

To our NHS heroes and all those on the front-line, thank you for everything you do.



Here are some of our stores honouring you. #clapforcarers 👏 pic.twitter.com/AcSq31zbZ6 — Central England Coop (@mycoopfood) May 7, 2020

The team at London Ambulance Service have thanked members of the public for #ClapForOurNHS #ClapForKeyWorkers. pic.twitter.com/HW2wxUW3Z0 — LBC (@LBC) May 7, 2020

People across the Scottish Borders came out to applaud our NHS and Frontline Heroes#ClapForOurNHS #ClapForKeyWorkers.pic.twitter.com/uSgixYYvqC — LBC News (@LBCNews) May 7, 2020

Absolute scenes again. Props to this lad for making the kids on our road smile #clapforourkeyworkers #ClapForTheNHS #ClapForCarers pic.twitter.com/X1Av9ug15C — Becky Weaver (@beckywvr_) May 7, 2020

Lucy came out to applaud our NHS and Frontline Heroes.#ClapForOurNHS #ClapForKeyWorkers.pic.twitter.com/IUjSEelTmy — LBC News (@LBCNews) May 7, 2020

Emergency service workers from around the country also joined together to applaud and thank the UK for their support.

Medical staff outside Mater Hospital in Belfast stood outside their building to cheer and applaud colleagues.

Leeds teaching hospital staff also posted a video of staff clapping a 101 year old coronavirus survivor as she left hospital.

West midlands fire service posted: "Staff at our Transport Engineering Workshops supported tonight’s clap for carers. Some were in the new kit they’ll wear if they need to attend the scene of an incident".

Staffordshire Police applauded from inside the control room at their station and said "thank you" to all key workers across the country.

Medical staff outside Mater Hospital in Belfast. Picture: PA

Well done to the team on J15 at St James's Hospital who were delighted to discharge 101 year old Gladys who has recovered from COVID-19!



Gladys is one of over 375 patients who have been discharged from our hospitals - a fantastic moment for the team to celebrate! #ClapforCarers pic.twitter.com/qp5X3EH5Tz — Leeds Teaching Hospitals (@LeedsHospitals) April 30, 2020

Staff at our Transport Engineering Workshops supported tonight’s #ClapForCarers 👏🏼 Some were in the new kit they’ll wear if they need to attend the scene of an incident 🚒 pic.twitter.com/6B5B7Hf0mj — West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) May 7, 2020

A very big ‘thank you’ to the key workers up and down the country from our Control Room staff at Staffordshire Police Headquarters #ClapForCarers #ClapForKeyWorkers 👏🏼💙 pic.twitter.com/euQ2iX6N2R — Staffordshire Police #StayHomeSaveLives (@StaffsPolice) May 7, 2020

It comes as Brits were urged to remain in their homes over the bank holiday weekend as the government comes under more pressure to reveal their plans on how to let the country edge out of lockdown.

Speaking at the daily Downing Street press conference, Dominic Raab said a "roadmap" on how the rules might be changed will come at the weekend.

Nicola Sturgeon has said that Scotland's coronavirus lockdown must be "extended at this stage" for another three weeks.

Scotland's First Minister said the lockdown would be extended but with conditions that it could be varied during that period.

The conditions could be changed if there was sufficient evidence that it was safe to do so, she said.

It was also announced on Thursday that Notting Hill Carnival has been cancelled this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The organisers of the event confirmed the world-famous event will not be happening on the streets of Notting Hill in West London this year.

It also means that Panorama, the annual steelband will not be taking place.This also marks the first time ever it has been cancelled.