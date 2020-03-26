Watch - how the country rallied together and clapped for the NHS

Thank you for helping us applaud our NHS heroes. #ClapForOurCarers pic.twitter.com/UaeS7HPhCw — LBC News (@LBCNews) March 26, 2020

By Megan White

Brits across the country joined together to applaud brave NHS and social care workers tackling the coronavirus pandemic in a touching tribute.

In a moment of thanks, people clapped from their doors and windows at 8pm on Thursday to thank healthcare staff treating patients suffering from Covid-19.

Touching footage showed people taking to the streets to clap, cheer and make noise amid the pandemic, which has claimed 578 lives in the UK alone.

People on Bristol's harbourside stood on their balconies and at their windows to clap and cheer as the nearby church bells chimed at 8pm.

People applaud outside St. Thomas' Hospital in support of British National Health Service workers. Picture: PA

The sound of pots and pans being clanged could be heard, as well as triangles being struck and cars and boats honking their horns.

In Birmingham’s jewellery quarter, workers took to the streets to applaud, cheer and rattle pans to celebrate.

Elsewhere, including Brentwood in Essex, fireworks were set off.

There was riotous noise with the sound of clapping, pans and boats sounding their horns on the Tyne between Newcastle and Gateshead and applause echoed through the narrow streets of the small villages of Cambridgeshire.

In the centre of Manchester, applause rang out through the empty streets and blocks of flats as people throughout the UK took the time to honour people helping the country overcome the coronavirus crisis.