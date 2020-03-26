Live

Watch LIVE: Join LBC News as we #ClapForOurCarers

26 March 2020

Join LBC News live from 7:45pm onwards as we celebrate our NHS heroes who work tirelessly on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

All of us here at Global want you to join us in thanking our NHS staff and carers who are working around the clock to protect us during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Watch our live stream today from 7:45pm onwards as we prepare to #ClapForOurCarers.

Then, at 8pm, we will stop everything and take a minute to put our hands together and make some noise for the doctors, nurses, carers, GP’s, pharmacists and all the NHS staff who are working hard to help those affected by the coronavirus.

So, make sure you’ve got LBC News on this Thursday at 8pm, or watch us live above.

Turn your radio up and open your windows and front doors, stand on your balcony or in your garden and show your support with some rapturous applause for our heroes.

