Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

28 April 2020, 16:46

By Megan White

Watch the government's daily briefing on coronavirus led by Health Secretary Matt Hancock - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Earlier today, the Health Secretary was grilled by LBC listeners this morning in the first phone-in with a Cabinet minister since the coronavirus crisis began.

He said he was he was “very worried” about a rare and potentially fatal new condition that has been identified in a very small number of children in the UK as a result of coronavirus.

Elsewhere, the Scottish Government changed its advice on the wearing of face masks, telling the public there “may be some benefit” in wearing them “in limited circumstances.”

For all the latest coronavirus updates, follow our live blog here

Health Secretary Matt Hancock will give Tuesday's press briefing
Health Secretary Matt Hancock will give Tuesday's press briefing. Picture: PA

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Matt Hancock was leading the government's daily press briefing

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announces expansion in coronavirus testing
Coronavirus

John Lewis ‘highly unlikely’ to keep all department stores open after lockdown
Coronavirus swab

Second health board under-reported deaths in Wales

A School Closed sign

Number of vulnerable children attending school doubles in a week amid concerns
Captain Tom Moore's 100th birthday will be marked by an RAF flypast (Joe Giddens/PA)

RAF flypast for Captain Tom’s 100th birthday

Social distancing and other coronavirus precautions have been brought in at shops

Have the Government’s five key lockdown tests been met?