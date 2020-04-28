Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

By Megan White

Watch the government's daily briefing on coronavirus led by Health Secretary Matt Hancock - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Earlier today, the Health Secretary was grilled by LBC listeners this morning in the first phone-in with a Cabinet minister since the coronavirus crisis began.

He said he was he was “very worried” about a rare and potentially fatal new condition that has been identified in a very small number of children in the UK as a result of coronavirus.

Elsewhere, the Scottish Government changed its advice on the wearing of face masks, telling the public there “may be some benefit” in wearing them “in limited circumstances.”

