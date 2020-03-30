Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

At Sunday's conference, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England warned it could be six months or longer before the UK "returns to normal" following the coronavirus pandemic.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick also said that all parts of the UK have now been put on an "emergency footing" with 50,000 emergency parcels being dispatched to vulnerable people in quarantine by the end of the coming week.

It comes as NHS England announced that the number of people who have died in England after contracting coronavirus is now 1,284, a rise of 159.

A further death was recorded in Northern Ireland, 62 in Wales and six in Scotland.

