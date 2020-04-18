Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

The UK's coronavirus death toll rose to 14,576 on Friday.

At yesterday's press conference, Alok Sharma announced the creation of a new coronavirus vaccine task force.

