Live
Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference
18 April 2020, 15:20 | Updated: 18 April 2020, 15:45
Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.
The UK's coronavirus death toll rose to 14,576 on Friday.
At yesterday's press conference, Alok Sharma announced the creation of a new coronavirus vaccine task force.
Read more: Top public health expert warns MPs of 40,000 UK deaths in first wave of Covid-19
Read more: TfL to furlough staff as passenger numbers plunge