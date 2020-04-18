Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

18 April 2020, 15:20 | Updated: 18 April 2020, 15:45

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

The UK's coronavirus death toll rose to 14,576 on Friday.

At yesterday's press conference, Alok Sharma announced the creation of a new coronavirus vaccine task force.

Read more: Top public health expert warns MPs of 40,000 UK deaths in first wave of Covid-19

Read more: TfL to furlough staff as passenger numbers plunge

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Stanley Park

Emotional concert for residents at care home where 14 have died
A demonstrator holds signs reading 'PPE'

Surgeons told ‘not to risk health’ by working without PPE

File photo: The government is reportedly working on a three-stage exit strategy

'Government devising three stage lockdown exit strategy starting in May'
Cleaning crew

Cleaning firm doing its bit for local community

A boarded-up restaurant

Government underestimating the public with exit plan secrecy, warn senior Tories
Kate with her eight-year-old daughter

‘I can’t reassure her without lying’ – nurse reveals emotional impact on child