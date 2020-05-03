Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

WATCH LIVE: coronavirus press conference (3 May 2020)



Speakers:

🔵 @MichaelGove, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

🔵 Prof Stephen Powis, @NHSEngland https://t.co/x7bRqUW2wf — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) May 3, 2020

By Maddie Goodfellow

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

The press conference today will be hosted by Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove.

It comes as Boris Johnson has revealed "contingency plans" were made when he was seriously ill in intensive care with coronavirus.

In an interview with the Sun on Sunday, the Prime Minister says he was given "litres and litres of oxygen" in order to keep him alive.

Earlier, it was revealed that more than four in five Britons are against lockdown restrictions being eased for schools, pubs and restaurants this week.

Follow all the latest updates on coronavirus below...