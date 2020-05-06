Man runs off with PCSO's bike as he tries to disperse mob breaching lockdown in park

By Nick Hardinges

This is the moment a man runs off with a PCSO's bike as he tried to tell a mob to disperse during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Footage recorded on Monday in Godolphin Playing Fields, Slough, shows a PCSO trying to disperse a group of men who had gathered in the field for what appears to be a game of cricket, despite coronavirus lockdown measures.

While the PCSO tries to explain to the group that they should obey the current restrictions and go home, one of the men grabs his bike and runs off with it.

The person behind the camera then taunts the officer as the rest of the group cheer and laugh shouting, "how are you going to get home officer? Where's your bike?"

Another individual then says, "look at how many cameras are around you right now," to which the PCSO replies, "I don't care, I'm doing the right thing here."

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident that took place at around 7:55pm on Monday.

Mobile footage shows the moment a PCSO has his bike taken. Picture: Twitter

In a post on social media, police wrote: "PCSO was intimidated, verbally abused and his bike taken. He was not injured and the group of men involved made off leaving his bike."

The officer was responding to reports of a group of males playing cricket at the park.

When he approached the mob, believed to have been aged in their late teens and mid-twenties, they began arguing with him, using intimidating and threatening language, before one of them made off with the bike.

The officer called for backup, which had been deployed, but the men fled the scene leaving the PCSO’s bike behind.

Superintendent Gavin Wong, Local Policing Commander for Slough, said: “The behaviour displayed against my officer will not be tolerated by Thames Valley Police and we are investigating this incident fully.

“We are fully committed to supporting the fight against the coronavirus in order to save lives, and we need to remember that officers on the front line put themselves at risk in order to do that.

“I know the local community will be embarrassed by the actions of a small number of people because the vast majority of people understand what is required and have complied with the rules around coronavirus."

Supt Wong said the officer showed "professionalism and great restraint" during the incident.

He added: "I am grateful that the PCSO was not injured and he is being supported by the force."

Officers are looking for an Asian man with a thin beard and moustache, short dark cropped hair, wearing what appears to be a black traditional robe, and black sliders.

They also want to speak with a separate Asian man who was involved in riding the bike, wearing a dark T-shirt and trousers, and anyone else who was present at the park.

Supt Wong said: “The behaviour shown towards our PCSO is completely unacceptable.

“Further to this, our officers returned to the playing fields yesterday (5/5) and found a group of men again playing cricket. They attempted to run off but they were detained and issued with fixed penalty notices.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference 43200131991 or you can go online to file a report. If you wish to report anonymously you can do so through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.