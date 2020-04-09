Watch: Police in Manchester break up large gathering

By Nick Hardinges

Watch the moment police in Manchester are forced to go and break up a large gathering as people ignore coronavirus lockdown measures.

Bodycam footage captures the moment police approached a large group of people gathering on a street in Manchester on 5 April.

Officers in the city have had to spend their time breaking up parties as thousands continue to flout coronavirus lockdown measures.

Since the move was announced three weeks ago, Greater Manchester Police has been called to almost 500 parties being held in the area.

Police in Manchester were forced to break up a large gathering in the street. Picture: GMP

Between 25 March and 7 April, officers had to deal with 166 street parties, 122 group gatherings for sporting activities and 173 gatherings in parks, the force said.

People in the UK have been explicitly told by the government to remain in their homes, not to socialise with family and friends in person, and only to travel for essential journeys.

The figures were released as Greater Manchester Police launched an appeal, involving various personalities in the region, urging people to stay at home over the forthcoming Easter weekend.

