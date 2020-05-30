Derek Chauvin: Wife of cop charged with George Floyd's murder files for divorce

The wife of Derek Chauvin has filed for divorce. Picture: Twitter

By Kate Buck

The wife of Derek Chauvin filed for divorce on the same day he was charged with third degree murder over the death of George Floyd.

Kellie Chauvin, a former beauty queen and Mrs. Minnesota winner, said she was "devastated" about Mr Floyd's death, which has sparked mass protests and riots in cities across the US.

In a statement shared with WCCO, a spokesperson for Sekula Law Offices said: "This evening, I spoke with Kellie Chauvin and her family.

"She is devastated by Mr. Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy.

"She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin.

George Floyd died after being arrested on Monday. Picture: Facebook

"While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time"

Mr Floyd died in Minnesota on Monday, after being arrested for allegedly forging a cheque. Footage of his arrest was shared online after it showed Chauvin, 44, who has since been fired from the police, allegedly kneeling on his neck for around nine minutes.

In the video, Mr Floyd can be heard begging for Chauvin to get off, and repeatedly says: "I can't breathe".

Mass protests broke out against his treatment, and after four days authorities eventually arrested and charged Chauvin with his death. His bail was set at $500,000.

Derek Chauvin has been charged with third degree murder over the death of George Floyd. Picture: PA

A full medical report into Mr Floyd's death has been released, but legal documents have said a post-mortem did not find evidence of "traumatic asphyxia or strangulation".

It did detail that Chauvin had his knee on Mr Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 34 seconds, and Mr Floyd was non-responsive for three of these.

Other officers checked him for a pulse and could not find one nearly two minutes before Chauvin removed his knee.

A medical examiner said Mr Floyd had other health problems, and a combination of these, "potential intoxicants" and being restrained by officers "likely contributed to his death".

A 19-year-old has been killed during a protest in Detroit after an unidentified gunman opened fire.

And in Houston, more than 200 people have been arrested during the unrest, and another 50 in Minneapolis.