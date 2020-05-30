Teenager shot dead in Detroit as George Floyd protests intensify

Riots and violent protests have broken out in a number of US cities. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A teenager has been shot dead in Detroit after shots were fired into crowds protesting the death of George Floyd, police have said.

The 19-year-old, who has not yet been publicly named, was gunned down near Detroit's Greektown entertainment district at around 11.30pm on Friday night, when the suspect pulled up to the crowd in a Dodge Durango.

Police were not involved in the shooting, Sgt Kirkwood added, and no details about the assailant or victims were immediately available.

Thousands have taken to the streets in multiple cities around the US following the death of George Floyd, a black man who was filmed pleading with police to stop kneeling on him before losing consciousness during an arrest for allegedly trying to use forged documents at a local deli in Minneapolis.

The Officer who was filmed kneeling on his neck, Derek Chauvin, has now been charged with third degree murder.

Officers in Detroit have said many of those arrested are not from the city.

George Floyd died after his neck was knelt on by a police officer. Picture: PA

A teenager (not pictured) has been shot and killed in Detroit during a protest against the death of George Floyd. Picture: Getty

The majority of protesters have been peaceful. Picture: PA

The demonstration began earlier in the day and was peaceful as protesters marched by Detroit Police Headquarters.

On Friday morning, police arrested a black CNN journalist who was covering the protests in Minneapolis.

Broadcast correspondent Omar Jimenez was handcuffed by two police officers in protective gear before being led away. His crew were also arrested shortly afterwards.

Mr Jimenez and his crew were later released, and received an apology from Minnesota Governor Tim Waltz.

"We know that the individuals from outside the city of Detroit who converged at the protest location don't represent this city," Police Chief James Craig told reporters earlier in the evening.

US President Donald Trump was accused of fanning the flames of tensions, after tweeting that protesters were "thugs" and claiming "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" in a tweet which was later censored by Twitter for "glorifying violence".

Donald Trump has been accused of fanning the flames after tweeting "when the looting starts the shooting starts". Picture: PA

Trump later doubled down on his comments. Picture: PA

But he later doubled down, while saying he stood by his comments.

In a recent message, Mr Trump claimed his comments were "spoken as a fact, not as a statement".

He said: "Looting leads to shooting, and that’s why a man was shot and killed in Minneapolis on Wednesday night - or look at what just happened in Louisville with seven people shot.

"I don’t want this to happen, and that’s what the expression put out last night means."It was spoken as a fact, not as a statement. It’s very simple, nobody should have any problem with this other than the haters, and those looking to cause trouble on social media.

"Honour the memory of George Floyd!"The White House denied that the president ever glorified violence and said that "he clearly condemned it".

It is not yet known how many people have been arrested or injured in the protests.