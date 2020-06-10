Donald Trump announces campaign rallies despite coronavirus fears

Donald Trump has announced his first campaign rallies. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

President Trump has announced that he will be holding campaign rallies in Oklahoma, Florida, Arizona and North Carolina.

The announcement comes despite rising coronavirus cases and hospitalisations in many states across the US.

Currently in the US health experts are still warning against large gatherings

Covid-19 has killed at least 112,000 people in America while infecting at least 1.9m.

Speaking on Wednesday, Donald Trump said: "It's going to be an amazing this to behold we're going to be holding our rallies and the first one we believe will be in Oklahoma in a beautiful new venue, brand new.

"They've done a great job with Covid as you know in the state of Oklahoma.

"We are going to be coming into Florida to do a big one in Florida, and a big one in Texas. They're all going to be big.

"We're going to Arizona."

The rally next week in Tulsa, Oklahoma will mark his official return to the campaign trail, the president told reporters Wednesday afternoon.

Kayleigh McEnany said the Trump team will do "all they can" to make rallies safe. Picture: PA

Kayleigh McEnany, Mr Trump's top spokeswoman, also told reporters that the Trump team would do all it could to keep attendees safe.

However, the Trump campaign has not yet commented on the specifics of safety protocols, including whether masks and temperature checks would be mandated for entry.

During the impromptu speech, Mr Trump also announced: "We're going to North Carolina at the appropriate time. The governor is a little bit backward there, he's a little bit behind."

His comments come after North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, said he sees no way for such a large gathering without participants wearing masks and social distancing.

In a statement provided to NPR, Mr Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale said: "Americans are ready to get back to action and so is President Trump. The Great American Comeback is real and the rallies will be tremendous.

"You'll again see the kind of crowds and enthusiasm that Sleepy Joe Biden can only dream of,"