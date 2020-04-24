Donald Trump refuses to answer questions after suggesting injecting disinfectant

By Kate Buck

Donald Trump has refused to take questions at the White House press conference after suggesting injecting disinfectant to treat coronavirus.

In a notably subdued appearance, the US President spent a little over 25 minutes in the press room before leaving without answering shouts from the assembled journalists.

Despite a brief statement made at the beginning of the conference, Trump remained silent - a vast change from previous days in which he has interjected on others speeches whilst stood away form the lectern.

He allowed Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. food and drug commissioner Stephen Hahn to also make brief statements before turning on his heel and leaving the room.

The unusual appearance comes a day after Trump recommended injecting disinfectant as a treatment for coronavirus, in comments he later claimed were "sarcasm".

Trump was talking about alternative treatments when he said: "And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute.

"And is there a way we can do something like that. By injection inside or almost a cleaning.

"Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. So, that, you’re going to have to use medical doctors. But it sounds — it sounds interesting to me."

A notable absence from today's meeting was Dr Deborah Birx, who was present when Trump made his comments.

In his speech today, Trump commented on the declining on the cases on coronavirus and the declining death rate.

He said 18 states have showed "significant progress" in the past seven days, and have seen declining rates of infections.

Half of Americans now also live in states which "taken steps" to open their economies, he added.

Trump commended the "great spirit" of those living in lockdown and added: "Our country is a great place, and I really think it's going to be greater than ever before.

"I really believe that. I think there's going to be a tremendous upward shift."

