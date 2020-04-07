How will UK lockdown be lifted following coronavirus pandemic?

How and when will the UK lockdown be lifted? Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

The UK has been in lockdown for nearly three weeks but when and how will it be lifted? Coronavirus plans from across Europe revealed.

Coronavirus has seen the UK and many European countries placed under lockdown to help prevent further spread and deaths from the Cover-19 pandemic - but how will the UK lockdown be lifted?

Initially, on March 23, Boris Johnson - who is battling coronavirus in intensive care - confirmed the UK would need to stay at home and abide by a number of rules limiting our outdoor activity.

However, while everyone is unsure whether the lockdown will actually end on the three week deadline, everyone is questioning just how the UK lockdown will be lifted and what would need to happen for it to be lifted. Here’s the details:

Government have previously warned of extra lockdown measures. Picture: PA

What needs to happen for the UK to lift lockdown?

The NHS and Government need to be confident the peak of the coronavirus pandemic has passed and the risks are decreasing.

The advice to stay indoors needs to be followed correctly in order for this to happen. However, there has been some talk of a lockdown extension with outdoor exercise also being banned due to the rule breaking over a hot weekend.

Other countries in Europe have seen a much longer lockdown than three weeks.

How will UK lockdown be lifted?

There’s been no official advice or information on this but judging by the plan from across Europe it will be gradual.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Jenny Harries said: “I think to make it clear to the public if we are successful we will have squashed the top of that curve, which is brilliant, but we must not then suddenly revert to our normal way of living that would be quite dangerous.

"If we stop then all of our efforts will be wasted and we could potentially see a second peak. So over time, probably over the next six months, we will have a three-week review."

For example, Austria will be reopening small shops first, Denmark is encouraging ‘staggered working’ so not everyone will be suing public transport at one time and Germany will consider opening some restaurants if the contagion rate stays low.