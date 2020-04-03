Coronavirus school closures: What’s taken into consideration when awarding GSCE and A level grades

How exam results will be awarded in 2020 following coronavirus pandemic. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

The government has revealed exactly how they will be awarding exam results following Covid-19 school closures - here’s what they will be looking at when awarding grades.

GSCE, AS and A level exams were cancelled when Boris Johnson announced school closures as part of the plan to help slow the spread of coronavirus with the big question being, how will grades be awarded in the summer?

Now, the government and Ofqual have finally revealed exactly how pupils and students will get their exam results this year. So how will they be assessed?

As thought, a part of it will be based on their predicted grades but teachers will also be asked to take into consideration any extra work a student may have put in.

So, what will they be looking at when deciding pupil’s grades? What criteria will they focus on when awarding grades? Here’s what you need to know:

Students will be assessed on their work and predicted grades. Picture: PA

How will GCSE’s and A level’s be awarded this summer?

Schools are being asked to provide a centre-assessment grade for each pupil they have registered with them.

This will reflect the grade the pupil would most likely have achieved if they sat their exam and any extra work they may have been putting in over the school year.

Schools will also have to complete a rank order of pupils within each grade because, as Ofqual says, there’s a need for more of a standardisation process at a deeper level than just grades.

Schools closed to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: PA

What exactly will GSCE and A level grades be based on?

The evaluation of students must be based only on evidence of a pupil’s performance, such as:

Records such as progress review data, classwork, bookwork and participation in performances in subjects like music, drama and PE

Performance in non-exam assessment, even if not fully completed

Previous grades (for re-sitting pupils)

AS-levels (for A-level pupils who took an AS)

Performance in class or homework assessments, and mock exams

Tier of entry (in tiered subjects)

Previous results of the school in the subject

Performance of this year’s pupils compared to those in previous years

Any other relevant information