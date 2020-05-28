Are pubs going to open in June in the UK?

Pubs in the UK are getting ready to reopen for business following Covid-19. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

When are pubs likely to reopen again? And what social distancing rules will be in place? Here’s everything you need to know as Boris Johnson talks about opening the hospitality sector.

Coronavirus lockdown rules are slightly easing as the UK passes the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic with non-essential shops and even schools slowly reopening.

However, the next big question the public are asking is when are pubs, bars and restaurants reopening in the UK? Boris Johnson spoke earlier this week and hinted they could open sooner than he thought.

Wetherspoons unveils plans to reopen pubs following lockdown

So when are pubs going to open in the UK again? Could they reopen in June? And what social distancing measures will be in place? Here’s everything you need to know:

Pubs reopening: Social distancing rules in pubs are being looked into. Picture: PA

Are pubs reopening in June in the UK?

At the moment, there is no official date as to when pubs and bars will reopen, however, Boris Johnson has confirmed it’s likely they will open in June or July.

In his previous lockdown review - and he is expected to make on at the end of May too - he revealed he hoped he could open the hospitality sector by July 3.

The Prime Minister said this week: “It is very difficult to bring forward hospitality measures in a way that involves social distancing. But I'm much more optimistic about that than I was. We may be able to do things faster than I had previously thought.”

How will we social distance in pubs, bars and restaurants?

Mr Johnson has also revealed he hopes he can relax the two meter social distancing rules in order to help the hospitality sector open as soon as they could.