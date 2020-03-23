Corornavirus faces on the frontline: Healthcare workers reveal sores after long shifts

Healthcare workers have been sharing selfies showing indents and sores created by protective gear after long working hours. Picture: N/A

By Rachael Kennedy

Healthcare workers at the front of the fight against coronavirus have revealed the physical impact that protective gear imposes on their faces after long shifts.

In selfies shared to social media, doctors, nurses and other staff around the world have pictured the red indents and sores created after wearing tight-fitting masks for hours on end.

"I feel broken," said London-based anaesthetic registrar Natalie Silvey, adding: "And we are only at the start."

"This is the face of someone who just spent nine hours in personal protective equipment moving critically ill Covid-19 patients around London."

This is the face of someone who just spent 9 hours in personal protective equipment moving critically ill Covid19 patients around London.



I feel broken - and we are only at the start. I am begging people, please please do social distancing and self isolation #covid19 pic.twitter.com/hs0RQdvsn3 — Natalie Silvey (@silv24) March 21, 2020

Nicola Sgarbi, a 35-year-old doctor from Italy, took a selfie after working 13 hours in an intensive care unit while wearing protective items, which had left deep red indents and sores on his nose and cheeks.

Working in Modena, one of the provinces worst-hit by Covid-19, he said: "I am not and I do not feel like a hero.

"I am a normal person, who loves his job and who, now more than ever, is proud by giving himself to the frontlines together with other wonderful people.

"That's why I don't care about the many hours at work, signs on, back pain, tiredness, sauteed meals, and much more."

He added: "This will all pass. It will also pass thanks to you and your hard work and sacrifices.

"It will all pass if we are united in one immense joint effort. Don't give up. Never."

Non amo i selfie. Ieri, però, questa foto me la sono scattata. Dopo 13 ore in Terapia Intensiva, dopo essermi tolto... Posted by Nicola Sgarbi on Saturday, 14 March 2020

I feel your pain this was me last night on shift as a critical nurse when I went on my lunch hour after wearing a mask and all the gear and do you know what I wouldn’t be doing anything else! pic.twitter.com/o1BtcyLFPk — Emma Sterba (🅂🅃🄴🅁🄱🅉) (@84sterbz) March 21, 2020

Meanwhile, a nurse in Milan said that while she was not afraid to go shopping, she was "afraid to go to work."

In a message alongside her own selfie, Alessia Bonari wrote: "I'm afraid because the mask may not adhere well to the face, or I may have accidentally touched myself with dirty gloves, or maybe the lenses do not completely cover my eyes and something may have passed.

"I am physically tired because the protective devices are bad, the lab coat makes you sweat, and once dressed I can no longer go to the bathroom or drink for six hours.

"I am psychologically tired, and as are all my colleagues who have been in the same condition for weeks, but this will not prevent us from doing out job as we have always done.

"I will continue to take care of my patients because I am proud and love my job."

Here’s mine from yesterday after only 4 hours pic.twitter.com/WHrtP2xypM — Liz Staveacre RN (@lizzys39) March 21, 2020

In response to a selfie posted to Reddit, another healthcare worker said the masks were "very tight fitting" and "difficult to breathe in sometimes."

They added: "I wish I had thought to take post-shift pics of myself after leaving the hospital.

"Although, I look so bad, you all would think I'm a drunk or something (I'm not, just to clear that up)."

I was honestly wondering if everyone's face was bright red after taking off their mask.



Stay safe everyone! pic.twitter.com/w7FVunMNdr — Denise Beady (@RyTy21) March 22, 2020

This is what you look like after wearing an N95 mask all day. We don’t have enough of anything. We need @SenSanders more than ever now. Help us help you. #SandersSisters #NursesForBernie pic.twitter.com/jfVKPct2cD — genithecrankynurse (@genithecrankyn1) March 19, 2020

In the UK, concerns are mounting over the spread of Covid-19 and how it could possibly lead to the overwhelming of the NHS.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned that "further action" could, therefore, be ahead to ensure people adhere to social distancing guidelines laid out by the government.

Health workers have also echoed the same sentiment of staying indoors to curb the spread of the illness.

"I'm begging people - please, please do social distancing and self-isolation," Ms Silvey said.

Ms Bonari added: "What I ask anyone who is reading this post is not to frustrate the effort we are making, but to be selfless, to stay at home and thus protect those who are most fragile.

"We young people are not immune to coronavirus, we too can get sick - or worse.

"I can't afford the luxury of going back to my quarantined house, I have to go to work and do my part.

"You do yours, I ask you, please."