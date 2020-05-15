Donald Trump predicts US will have a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the year

Mr Trump explained that Operation Warp Speed means 'big and it means fast'. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

Donald Trump has predicted that the US will have a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year.

At the unveiling of "Operation Warp Speed" in the Rose Garden of the White House, the US president said he would love to have a vaccine "prior to the end of the year".

President Trump said the US had whittled down a large number of vaccine projects to a short list of 14 and that efforts to secure the manufacture and distribution process were already under way.

It was announced this week that the ex-head of GlaxoSmithKline's vaccines division, Moncef Slaoui, was to lead the effort alongside four-star Army General Gustave Perna.

In an interview with the Washington Examiner, Mr Trump said: "We're going to have a lot of good things happen. We have a lot of great people working on it.

"We're going to have a lot of good things, therapeutically and with a vaccine. And I think you'll have it by the end of the year."