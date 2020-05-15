Donald Trump predicts US will have a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the year

15 May 2020, 18:48

Mr Trump explained that Operation Warp Speed means 'big and it means fast'
Mr Trump explained that Operation Warp Speed means 'big and it means fast'. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

Donald Trump has predicted that the US will have a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year.

At the unveiling of "Operation Warp Speed" in the Rose Garden of the White House, the US president said he would love to have a vaccine "prior to the end of the year".

President Trump said the US had whittled down a large number of vaccine projects to a short list of 14 and that efforts to secure the manufacture and distribution process were already under way.

It was announced this week that the ex-head of GlaxoSmithKline's vaccines division, Moncef Slaoui, was to lead the effort alongside four-star Army General Gustave Perna.

In an interview with the Washington Examiner, Mr Trump said: "We're going to have a lot of good things happen. We have a lot of great people working on it.

"We're going to have a lot of good things, therapeutically and with a vaccine. And I think you'll have it by the end of the year."

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Mayor of Warsaw takes over as opposition candidate to be Poland’s president

A scoop of tear gas flavour ice cream

Hong Kong shop offers ‘tear gas’ flavour ice cream

Virus Outbreak Turkey

Turkey’s teenagers given four hours of respite from lockdown

Virus Outbreak Austria

Europe eases restrictions but Covid-19 still a worldwide menace

Virus Outbreak Wisconsin

Record slump in US retail sales revealed following Covid-19 shutdown

Police officers stand guard in Hong Kong (Vincent Yu/AP)

Watchdog says Hong Kong’s police only used force in response to safety threats