France to impose mandatory quarantine on travellers from UK 'within days'

25 August 2020, 06:16

France is looking to impose mandatory quarantine on Britons arriving in the country in the coming days.
France is looking to impose mandatory quarantine on Britons arriving in the country in the coming days. Picture: PA
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

France looks set to impose a mandatory quarantine on travellers arriving in the country from the United Kingdom over the coming days.

It comes after the British Government made it a requirement for travellers to the UK from France to self-isolate for 14 days due to rising numbers of coronavirus cases.

But now the French secretary of state for European Affairs Clement Beaune has suggested those travelling from the UK to France could soon face similar requirements.

He told France 2: "There will be reciprocal measures so that Britons don't close the border in one direction.

"For travellers returning from the United Kingdom, there will probably be restrictive measures decided in the next few days by the Prime Minister and by the Defence Council."

Meanwhile, Switzerland could become the next European country to be subject to quarantine measures by all four nations of the UK, according to latest figures.

A seven-day rate of 20 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people is the threshold above which the UK Government considers triggering quarantine conditions.

Switzerland is currently recording a seven-day rate of 20.7 cases per 100,000.

