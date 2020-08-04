Breaking News

'At least 10 dead' following huge Beirut explosions

By Maddie Goodfellow

Massive explosions have shaken Lebanon's capital Beirut, with first reports saying at least 10 people have been killed and hundreds more injured.

The first reports out of hospitals in Beirut say that the emergency room is 'very busy', with hospitals there saying they 'overwhelmed by casualties'.

Ten people are reported to have died, with hundreds more injured.

Most are said to have injuries from glass, some of which are deep injuries.

The epicentre of the explosion appears to be warehouses at the port - where it's reported chemicals were being stored.

The blasts flattened much of the port, damaged buildings and blown out windows and doors.

It was so massive that buildings have collapsed and windows were shattered 4km away.

Witnesses in the Lebanese capital saw many people injured by flying glass and debris.

One said it felt like "a nuclear bomb".

Videos on social media show a large mushroom cloud above the city and extensive damage.

The loud blast was felt across large parts of the city and some districts lost electricity.

A civil defence official on the scene of the blast said his men had evacuated dozens to hospitals and that there were still bodies inside the port, many of them under debris.

The blast reportedly smashed windows. Picture: Getty

Several people have reportedly been injured. Picture: Getty

Firecrackers are stored in the area where the blast occurred, according to local TV reports.

Wounded people were seen on the ground near Beirut's port, according to an Associated Press photographer at the scene.

Lebanese media carried images of people trapped under rubble, some bloodied, after the massive explosion.

The country's Health Minister has said a very large number of people have been injured and there's been widespread damage.

It cones at a time when Lebanon is passing through its worst economic and financial crisis in decades.

It also comes amid rising tensions between Israel and the militant Hezbollah group along Lebanon's southern border.

The Lebanese Red Cross tweeted after the incident: "We are receiving thousands of emergency calls following major explosion in Beirut". It urged the public to call the 140 line "only for critical and severe cases so we can help the people who need it most first."

After the incident, London mayor Said Khan tweeted: 'Truly horrifying images coming from Beirut.

'I am sure I speak for all Londoners when I say our thoughts and prayers are with the city and its residents.'

Truly horrifying images coming from Beirut. I am sure I speak for all Londoners when I say our thoughts and prayers are with the city and its residents. — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) August 4, 2020

Ahmad Azeem, who works as a TV producer in the city, told LBC News: "This explosion was different. It is not a normal explosion.

"It broke the glass, it smashed houses, stores, malls, companies. Everything is destroyed."

He continued: "It was just horrible. Just a big amount of smoke and then everything is destroyed. The area is like a war zone now."

A huge blast was seen in the Lebanese capital of Beirut. Picture: Getty

Local media has reported that fireworks are stored near the explosion site. Picture: Getty

Local Fady Roumieh was stood in the car park to shopping centre ABC Mall Achrafieh, around 2km east of the blast, when the explosion occurred.

"(It was) like a nuclear bomb," he said.

"The damage is so widespread and severe all over the city.

"Some buildings as far as 2km are partially collapsed.

"It's like a war zone. The damage is extreme. Not one glass window intact."

Mr Roumieh said the blast appeared to be centred on the city's port.

Windows were blown out across the city. Picture: Getty

The blast happened near docks in Beirut. Picture: Google

He added that the incident has been compounded by the current political climate in the city amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"And the emotional trauma to this city is what's worst," he added.

"On top of the pandemic.

"The total economic meltdown.

"And currency devaluation."

A photographer near the port saw people lying injured on the ground and hospitals have called for blood donations.

Israeli officials have said the explosion was nothing to do with them.

Video of the explosion that rocked #Beirut not long ago

pic.twitter.com/Lt1kahDXEt — Intel Air & Sea (@air_intel) August 4, 2020

This is horrific, and the clearest video I’ve seen so far of what seems to have happened in Beirut. There’s a smaller fire involving what seems to be fireworks first, and then everything goes up. pic.twitter.com/qsEmH1IbUi — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) August 4, 2020

Another video I was just sent - incredible damage from shockwave on Charles Malek street. #Beirut #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/4U6TJLvugz — Michael Downey (@mgdowney) August 4, 2020

The souks in downtown Beirut- an upscale shopping area. Totally wrecked. pic.twitter.com/AqIOJLzNTO — DavidKenner (@DavidKenner) August 4, 2020

Video taken by residents showed a fire raging at the port, sending up a giant column of smoke, illuminated by flashes of what appear to be fireworks.

The fire then appeared to catch at a nearby building, triggering a more massive explosion, sending up a mushroom cloud and a shock wave over the city.

Residents have reported on social media that their windows have been blown out and ceilings have collapsed.

Miles from the scene of the blast, balconies were also knocked down.

A video on social media also showed a shopping centre with its windows blown out.

"Buildings are shaking," tweeted one resident, while another wrote: "An enormous, deafening explosion just engulfed Beirut. Heard it from miles away".

Online footage from a Lebanese newspaper office showed blown out windows, scattered furniture and demolished interior panelling.