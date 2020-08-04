Live

LIVE: Lebanese capital Beirut rocked by massive explosion

4 August 2020, 19:26 | Updated: 4 August 2020, 22:00

A huge explosion has decimated parts of Beirut
A huge explosion has decimated parts of Beirut. Picture: Getty
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Lebanon's capital Beirut has been rocked by a massive explosion that has reportedly killed at least 73 people and injured more than 3,700.

Footage emerged on social media on Tuesday afternoon showing an area of the city near the port on fire after reports of an explosion.

Dramatic videos captured by residents and workers in the city and posted online then showed a huge explosion that sent shockwaves at least 10 kilometres across the city, with some people in Cyprus reporting they felt the blast.

Read more: 'At least 73 dead' following huge Beirut explosions

Read more: Beirut explosion eyewitnesses tell of 'complete devastation'

The source of the explosion is currently unclear, however there are reports that stores of ammonium nitrate and fireworks - that appear to be exploding in some of the videos posted online - may have caused it.

Hospitals in the city, already under stress because of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, have been turning away some patients due to being overwhelmed.

Follow all the latest updates below...

Happening Now

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

d buildings are seen after a fire at a warehouse with explosives at the Port of Beirut led to massive blasts

Beirut explosion eyewitnesses tell of 'complete devastation' caused by blast

A huge explosion has happened in Beirut

At least 73 dead and over 3,000 injured following huge Beirut explosions

People wearing face masks cross the road outside Flinder Street Station in Melbourne

Hefty fines imposed on lockdown rule breakers in Victoria, Australia, amid surge in cases

Three sailors have been rescued after their SOS sign was seen from the air

Missing sailors found on desert island after they write SOS in sand

Forward Slash came first in the New Zealand art competition

Drawing featuring typed forward slashes wins New Zealand art competition

Juan Carlos said he plans to move into exile

Former Spanish king Juan Carlos 'leaves country' amid corruption scandal