New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern takes 20% pay cut in solidarity with other workers

15 April 2020, 13:53

Jacinda Ardern is taking a pay cut alongside other politicians in New Zealand
Jacinda Ardern is taking a pay cut alongside other politicians in New Zealand. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

New Zealand's Prime Minister and other ministers have taken a 20 per cent in solidarity with other workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The cut to pay, which have been taken voluntarily and will last six months, will take her salary from around NZ$470,000 (£225,000) to NZ$376,000 (£180,000).

Over the six months it will cost her around NZ$47,000 (£22,500).

Cabinet ministers will also take a pay cut of NZ$26,900 (£12,900) each, and deputy prime minister Winston Peters’ will take a cut by $33,473 (£16,000).

Opposition leader Simon Bridges has also taken a 20 percent pay cut.

For all the latest news on coronavirus, follow our live blog

New Zealand has so far seen only 9 deaths
New Zealand has so far seen only 9 deaths. Picture: PA

Ms Ardern said: “If there was ever a time to close the gap between groups of people across New Zealand in different positions, it is now.

"I am responsible for the executive branch and this is where we can take action … it is about showing solidarity in New Zealand’s time of need.”

She added: “This was always just going to be an acknowledgement of the hit that many New Zealanders will be taking at the moment.”

New Zealand has had one of the largest successes against Covid-19, and has so far had nine deaths and 1,300 infections.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Ms Ardern made the decision to place the country on lockdown well before the country began to see vast numbers of infections already beginning.

The country is currently in the midst of a four-week lockdown, which has seen thousands of people lose their jobs.

At least 1.5 million people have signed up to the government’s wage subsidy programme to receive help with lost wages.

Currently, unemployment in the country stands at 4 per cent, although the Treasury has warned that a worst-case scenario could see this rise to 25 per cent.

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden

Elizabeth Warren becomes latest former presidential rival to back Joe Biden

Worldwide coronavirus tests have now hit 2 million

Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide reaches two million

A man wears a mask as he walks past the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris

Notre Dame Cathedral restoration halted by coronavirus one year after blaze

Boris Johnson

Portuguese nurse ‘got a bit of a fright’ when called to treat Boris Johnson

A Chesapeake firefighter rescuing the driver

Lorry driver rescued from cab dangling 70 feet over river

Virus Outbreak South Korea Elections

South Korea moves ahead with national election amid coronavirus fears