Thieves break into Barnet hospital to steal cash machine amid coronavirus crisis

22 March 2020, 10:05 | Updated: 22 March 2020, 11:16

Barnet Hospital has been broken into
Barnet Hospital has been broken into. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

An NHS hospital helping tackle coronavirus has been broken into, with thieves making off with a cash machine from the staff restaurant.

The Royal Free London NHS trust tweeted: "Our staff restaurant at Barnet Hospital is open as normal this morning despite someone breaking in last night to steal the ATM.

"We have no words! Police are aware. #togetherwecan."

In Barnet alone, 81 people have tested positive for Covid-19.

The news comes as Home Secretary Priti Patel called NHS staff, police and firefighters the "glue holding us all together" amid the pandemic.

In an open letter, Priti Patel said it is clear the country faces its biggest challenge since the Second World War.

Describing the emergency services as "incredible", she said: "I know that you - our front-line police officers and firefighters - will be the glue holding us all together over the coming weeks and months.

Follow our coronavirus live blog to keep up to date with everything throughout the day

It also comes as NHS workers have voiced concerns they do not have enough protective equipment to ensure they do not catch the virus from patients.

A group of almost 4,000 NHS workers has written to Mr Johnson to ensure they have adequate protective equipment to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

The group of front-line staff said many medical workers are "putting their lives on the line every day" by treating coronavirus patients without appropriate protection, and they called on the PM to ensure an adequate supply of masks, safety glasses, gloves, aprons and protective suits

