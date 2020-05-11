Coronavirus fines to increase to £100 under new rules

The cost of fines will increase from Wednesday. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

Fines for breaking coronavirus regulations will increase by £40 to £100 per offence for the first offence under the new plans set out by Boris Johnson.

The police will be able to issue increased fines to people violating coronavirus social-distancing rules from Wednesday

Under the previous rules, the police could issue on-the-spot fines of £60 to someone caught breaching the lockdown regulations. But the fines will now rise to £100, while payment of the fine within 14 days will reduce the sum to £50, according to the Home Office.

Fines will double for each repeat offence, up to a maximum of £3,200 for repeat offenders.

Existing legislation known as the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (England) Regulations 2020 will be updated from Wednesday to reflect the changes coming into force.

It is not yet clear if the same changes to fines will be adopted in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“You must obey the rules on social distancing and to enforce those rules we will increase the fines for the small minority who break them,” the Prime Minister said in an address to the nation.

Under the Health Protection Regulations, people can be fined for being outside without “reasonable excuse”.

The relaxed lockdown guidance still risks being a set of "loose rules that are left open to interpretation" and is difficult to implement, a police group has said.

John Apter, the national chairman of the Police Federation of England & Wales, said: "What we need from the Prime Minister and the Government now is clear and unambiguous messaging and guidance, explaining what exactly is expected of the public, so that my colleagues can do their level best to police it.

"Police officers will continue to do their best, but their work must be based on crystal clear guidance, not loose rules that are left open to interpretation - because that will be grossly unfair on officers whose job is already challenging."

Mr Apter noted that Mr Johnson's statement came after a week of "mixed messages and the release of some information which, fuelled by media speculation, meant many people acted as though the lockdown had already ended".

The Police Federation is hoping for more details on the Government's guidance when Mr Johnson is set to update Parliament on Monday.