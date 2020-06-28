Breaking News

Glasgow knife attacker Badreddin Abadlla Adam pictured for first time

Badreddin Abadlla Adam was named as the man who was shot dead by police after stabbing six people. Picture: Social media

By Kate Buck

The Glasgow knife attacker has been pictured for the first time.

Badreddin Abadlla Adam, 28, was shot dead by police after stabbing six people at the Park Inn Hotel in Glasgow on Friday.

It is understood he was an asylum seeker who was staying in the hotel.

One of the injured was identified as police officer David Whyte, 42, who is now in a stable condition in hospital.

Another one of the injured is a 17-year-old asylum seeker from Sierra Leone.

It is not known why Adam launched his brutal attack on Friday, and police are not treating the incident as terrorism.

Adam was from Sudan and was an asylum seeker in the UK. Picture: Social media

A friend of Adam, named only as Almadi, told Sky News that he had been suffering from poor mental health, and had been kept inside his room in the hotel for over a month.

He also said Adam had been treated "improperly", that the food was of "poor quality" which made him ill.

Injured police officer Mr Whyte has since issued a statement, saying he will "never forget" what he witnessed in the hotel.

"The incident myself and colleagues faced in West George Street was extremely challenging. The scene we were confronted with is something I will never forget," he said from his hospital bedside.

"As the first responders on scene, myself and my colleague did what all police officers are trained for to save lives.

"I would like to thank my colleagues who put themselves in harm’s way to contain this incident and assist with the vital treatment given to myself and others at the scene by other emergency services.

"Despite suffering serious injuries myself, I know that the swift actions of colleagues saved lives and prevented a far more serious incident.

Six people were hurt in the attack on Friday. Picture: PA

It happened in the centre of Glasgow. Picture: PA

"I would like to thank the medical staff at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for their outstanding care in the hours following this incident.

"Finally, I would like to thank the public for all their kind messages of support and for the good wishes from all at Police Scotland. It means a lot and has brought both myself and my family great comfort at this difficult time."

Adam was named by Police Scotland who said he had been identified based on information provided to the Home Office earlier this year.

In a statement on Twitter, Police Scotland said: "The identity is based on information the deceased provided to the Home Office earlier this year.

"Police Scotland will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident in Glasgow.

"The police discharge of firearms resulting in a fatality will also continue to be fully investigated by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

"Both of these inquiries, which take place under the direction of the Lord Advocate, are ongoing and it would not be appropriate to speculate either about the events or the outcomes of these investigations."