Coronavirus: Three more NHS workers die with Covid-19

The two men are believed the be porters working at the John Radcliffe Hospital. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

Two hospital staff members and a nurse have been confirmed dead with coronavirus.

Two porters and a nurse who was self-isolating with coronavirus have been confirmed dead by the NHS.

The two men worked as porters at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford University Hospitals (OUH) NHS Foundation Trust confirmed.

They were described as popular and hard-working and were part of Oxford's Filipino community.

It comes after the Health Secretary announced that 19 NHS staff members had died during the coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesman for the Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: "It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the deaths of two members of staff, both of whom were porters at the John Radcliffe Hospital and both married to members of our nursing teams.

"Both men were popular and hard-working members of our fantastic team of porters at the John Radcliffe Hospital. They will be sorely missed by their colleagues as well as family and friends in the wider community.

"Our thoughts are with their wives and families as well as their close colleagues. The families have asked that their privacy be respected at this very sad time.

"As colleagues we will be supporting both families as best we can through their loss and we know that they will also be supported by the wonderful Filippino (sic) Community here in Oxford in which both families play a significant part.

"We are also offering support to all their colleagues and reminding all staff about the services and advice that are available to them."

A much-loved and dedicated nurse has also died while self-isolating at home with coronavirus symptoms.



Julie Omar was a highly experienced trauma and orthopaedics nurse who had most recently been working as a sister on Ward 14 at Redditch's Alexandra Hospital, the Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust said.



In a message to colleagues, Trust chief executive Matthew Hopkins said the 52-year-old would be known to many staff at its Worcester site from her time with the trauma team there.

Mr Hopkins' message read: "It is with great sorrow that I have to share with you the sad news that a much-loved member of our nursing team - Julie Omar - has died.

"Julie, who was just 52, had been self-isolating at home after developing symptoms of Covid-19, but sadly her condition deteriorated and she died at home yesterday (Friday) morning.

"She leaves a husband and a grown-up daughter.

"We have been asked by her family not to share any more details at this stage and we will of course respect those wishes."