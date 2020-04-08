Fifteen residents in care home die during coronavirus outbreak

Fifteen people at Castletroy Residential Home in Luton have died during the Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: Google

By Nick Hardinges

Fifteen residents at a care home have died during the coronavirus outbreak.

Five of those deaths were of people who had tested positive for Covid-19, Public Health England (PHE) confirmed.

The leader of Luton Council described the deaths at the 69-bed Castletroy Residential Home on Cromer Way in Luton as "heartbreaking".

Experts have been working closely with the care home to help prevent the spread of the virus, according to Sultan Salimee, consultant in health protection at PHE East.

Staff have been given advice on how to limit contagion and the relatives of those affected have been offered support.

PHE said it did not recommend testing new cases in care homes when some patients had already been diagnosed with the virus "as it will not change the public health management."

However, a spokeswoman for the organisation did not immediately clarify when the deaths occurred.

In a statement, council leader Hazel Simmons said: "To lose so many residents in one care home is heartbreaking and our love, thoughts and prayers are with the friends and families of those who have died, as well as the staff at the home.

"The council are supporting the staff at the home and will be offering support to the relatives of all those affected during this very difficult period.

"This tragedy serves as another reminder of how important it is that we all follow the Government guidance and stay at home to prevent the spread of this deadly disease."

The deaths in the Castletroy Residential Home come after seven residents of an east London care home died of coronavirus, according to a BBC report.

Another 21 residents are displaying symptoms of the virus at the Hawthorn Green home in Stepney, which houses 48 people.