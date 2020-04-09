George and Amal Clooney give more than a million dollars to coronavirus battle

The celebrity couple have donated money to the Covid-19 relief efforts. Picture: PA

By EJ Ward

George and Amal Clooney have joined the battle against Covid-19 by donating more than one million dollars to the relief effort, including money for the NHS

The husband and wife pair are understood to have donated money to six good causes, including a total of @300,000 (£242,000) to the NHS, the coronavirus relief effort in the Lombardy region of Italy and the Lebanese Food Bank.

The couple, who have a home in Berkshire, are understood to have donated money to six causes.

The high profile pair are understood to have also donated £250,000 (£202,000) to both the Motion Picture and Television home, of which Hollywood star George is a board member, and to the US actors' union SAG-AFTRA Fund.

Amal, an internationally renowned human rights lawyer, was born in Lebanon.

A further sum of $250,000 went to the Los Angeles Mayor's Fund, which helps provide childcare for the city's emergency service and health care workers.

The donation was first reported by Deadline. Other celebrities to donate towards the coronavirus fight include Angelina Jolie, who pledged one million dollars to combat child hunger.

Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation donated $5 million (£4 million) towards organisations in the US and around the world.

Former California governor and Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger pledged one million dollars to a fund supplying resources to frontline medical staff while Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively donated the same sum to two food bank charities.