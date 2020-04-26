Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

26 April 2020, 15:47

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Watch the government's daily briefing on coronavirus led by Environment Secretary George Eustice - the feed will appear here once it begins.

It comes after it was announced that Prime Minister Boris Johnson would be returning to work from tomorrow onwards.

He is said to be "raring to go" and has been briefed on the latest coronavirus plans.

Elsewhere, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has rejected calls to lift lockdown restrictions early.

He warned that we are still at a "delicate and dangerous" stage of the outbreak.

For all the latest coronavirus updates, follow our live blog here

Environment Secretary George Eustice will lead the press briefing
Environment Secretary George Eustice will lead the press briefing. Picture: PA

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Harry Dunn death

Harry Dunn’s parents plead with armed forces chief to set up US base meeting
Coronavirus – Sun Apr 26, 2020

Mother fears coronavirus while shielding disabled son

A runner on Blackheath, in south London, which is the start of the course for the London Marathon

In Pictures: Runners settle for solo exercise after lockdown scuppers Marathon
Prof Ferguson is an Imperial College epidemiologist who is credited with convincing Boris Johnson to implement a lockdown

Coronavirus deaths in UK 'could pass 100,000' if lockdown lifted, professor claims
Nicola Sturgeon

Scotland should consider social and economic reform post-virus, Sturgeon says
Coronavirus – Thu Apr 9, 2020

Irish border community ‘frustrated’ social distancing cannot be enforced