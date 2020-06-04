Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

4 June 2020, 16:05 | Updated: 4 June 2020, 16:58

By Kate Buck

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is due to lead the government's daily coronavirus briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Today's Downing Street conference comes as Business Secretary Alok Sharma awaits the results of a Covid-19 test, after he fell ill whilst talking in the House of Commons yesterday afternoon.

If he tests positive, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak may need to self-isolate as they were in a meeting with him the day before.

