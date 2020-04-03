‘Stay at home for them’ Chief Nurse's plea to Brits after coronavirus kills two nurses

Ms May's plea comes after nurses Aimee O’Rourke, 38, and Areema Nasreen, 36, died. Picture: PA

By Matt Drake

The UK's chief nurse today delivered a plea to the British public urging people to stay at home for the sake of the lives of NHS workers after the deaths of two nurses from coronavirus.

Chief Nurse Ruth May made the plea during the daily coronavirus press conference, ahead of what is expected to be a warm weekend, telling Britain: "Please stay at home for them."

She was referring to the deaths of nurses Aimee O’Rourke, 38, and Areema Nasreen, 36 who both died on the 'front line' fighting the Covid-19 outbreak in hospitals.

Ms May urged people to comply with the government's measures for people to stay indoors as much as possible to stop more NHS workers catching coronavirus.

Nurses Ms O’Rourke, 38, and Ms Nasreen, 36, both mothers-of-three died after catching the virus while treating patients. Nine medics have so far have died from the virus.

Ms May said: "This weekend is going to be very warm and it’s going to be very tempting to go out and enjoy those rays but I ask you to remember Aimee and Areema, please stay at home for them.

“I worry that there is going to be more, and I want to honour and recognise their service today."

It was also revealed today by health secretary Matt Hancock that two healthcare assistants have also died.

Matt Hancock paid tribute to NHS frontline workers. Picture: PA

He thanked every person who was staying home and "supporting the NHS".

Adding: "I want to thank everyone at home - because you are giving the NHS the time to expand so that it can save lives.

"By staying at home, you are saving lives.

"We cannot relax our discipline now. If we do, people will die.

"This advice is not a request, it is an instruction. Stay at home, protect lives and you will be doing your part."

The weather is set to be warmer in #London this weekend. Please don’t be tempted to go out and enjoy the weather, follow the rules put in place by the Government.



We’ve been speaking to Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy about the role we all have to #StayhomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/qNX3bkFF7W — Metropolitan Police | #StayHomeSaveLives (@metpoliceuk) April 3, 2020

The Prime Minister appeared in a video today to urge people not to be "tempted" to go outside and threatened that more measures would be introduced if people didn't obey government instructions.

Also, the Met Police have issued a plea for people to remain indoors and an open letter has been issued by authorities in London asking people not to go to parks.

The UK is expected to have warm weather of up to 20C and authorities worry of people flouting lockdown rules.

It comes as the death toll in the UK attributed to Covid-19 has reached 3,605.

What are the Government's lockdown rules?

The government urge people to:

- Only go outside for food, health reasons or work

- Stay 6ft away from other people at all times

- Wash your hands as soon as you get home

- Do not meet others, even friends or family