UK celebrates again with national round of applause for NHS frontline heroes

9 April 2020, 20:37 | Updated: 9 April 2020, 21:07

Maddie Goodfellow

By Maddie Goodfellow

Brits across the country came together to applaud brave NHS and social care workers tackling the coronavirus pandemic in a touching tribute.

In a moment of thanks, people clapped from their homes at 8pm on Thursday to thank healthcare staff who are treating patients suffering from Covid-19.

Celebrities including Ellie Goulding, Roman Kemp and Paloma Faith joined all of us at LBC News, Global and across the country in the weekly #ClapForOurCarers where we celebrate our NHS heroes.

Touching footage showed people taking to the streets to clap, cheer and make noise amid the pandemic, which has now claimed 7,978 lives in the UK.

In Liverpool, hospital staff were greeted by a plane flying the message: "Thank you NHS and front line services."

In Liverpool, a plane was flown over the city bearing a sign thanking key workers
In Liverpool, a plane was flown over the city bearing a sign thanking key workers. Picture: PA
Staff at Chelsea and Westminster hospital went outside to cheer
Staff at Chelsea and Westminster hospital went outside to cheer. Picture: PA
Members of the emergency services on the River Thames near St Thomas' Hospital in Westminster
Members of the emergency services on the River Thames near St Thomas' Hospital in Westminster. Picture: PA

Blue-lights from a row of fire engines and police vehicles on Westminster Bridge lit up the outside of St Thomas' Hospital during the national round of applause for healthcare workers at 8pm.

More than 10 emergency vehicles, including several boats on the Thames, one spraying jets of water, performed the display as dozens of police and firefighters applauded.

It was visible to staff at the London hospital, which faces Parliament, and where Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to spend a fourth night as he receives treatment for Covid-19.

Across the UK, people also headed out of their houses to clap, cheer and bang pans and car horns for key workers.

In Barry Island, people stood in the street to applaud NHS staff and other workers.

Similar videos emerged on social media of people in of Glasgow, Twickenham and Bristol following suit.

In Newcastle, Boats were ringing bells and letting off flares on the River Tyne to celebrate.

Staff at the Royal Infirmary in Huddersfield were met with huge applause and cheers as they stepped outside.

Emergency service workers also came out in droves to applaud.

Hounslow fire brigade tweeted: "“We stand together united with all emergency, essential & nhs staff. We’re in it together, stay strong stay safe."

Firefighters and police officers lined Westminster Bridge in central London to salute other key workers.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Chancellor Rishi Sunak also took a moment to thank key workers by applauding outside the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted a picture of herself clapping, adding: "Made it home in time tonight to join my neighbours in the #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForTheNHS #StayHomeSaveLives"

