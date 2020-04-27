Rain and low temperatures expected following fifth sunny lockdown weekend

Rain is expected this week. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Rain and lower temperatures are expected across the country this week following days of uninterrupted sunshine and warm weather.

It will be a "cooler, more unsettled week" for much of the UK as temperatures return to average for this time of year, with some downpours expected, according to the Met Office.

Hot weather has made restrictions have been hard to endure for many during the UK's five weekends of lockdown due to coronavirus.

Met Office Forecaster Craig Snell said across Wales, the Midlands and over towards Yorkshire on Monday, it is expected to be cloudy with outbreaks of rain.

Northern England, Northern Ireland and Scotland will see a bright day with a scattering of showers, while south of the M4 corridor could experience the odd shower.

"In that southern zone, we're going to hang on to the warmer air for one more day, so we could see 20C around the London area tomorrow," he said.

The past few weeks have seen high temperatures across the UK. Picture: PA

Temperatures across the rest of the UK are likely to drop to 11C or 12C. It marks a significant change from the highs of 22.4C recorded at Holbeach in Lincolnshire on Sunday.

It will be slightly warmer in the North, with temperatures between 14C and 15C.

On Tuesday, a spell of persistent rain is expected to move across parts of England and Wales, while bright spells and scattered showers continue in Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Another band of rain will push north-eastwards on Wednesday, according to the Met Office.

Thursday will see scattered showers - some heavy and thundery - across many parts of the UK.

"So on the final day of April, we will actually have a day of April showers across many parts of the UK," Mr Snell said.

"A much more different picture from this week where places have just seen blue skies and sunshine.

"Next week, there will be a lot more cloud in the sky and for many of us we will see some rain at some point."

Professor Stephen Powis pleaded with people to stay indoors. Picture: PA

Many parts of the country saw temperatures above 20C, prompting fears that people would break lockdown to enjoy the warm weather.

Director of NHS England Stephen Powis told the public: "The sun is out around the country, the days are getting longer, and I'm sure it's tempting for people to feel that they should go out.

"I can't emphasis enough that we are far from there yet it won't take much for this virus to start increasing its transmission again and spread more widely."