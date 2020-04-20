Will pubs and bars be closed until Christmas following coronavirus outbreak?

When are pubs likely to reopen following coronavirus lockdown? Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

The coronavirus outbreak and lockdown could see pubs and bars closed until Christmas - here's what Michael Gove has said.

March 2020 saw the closure of pubs, bars and restaurants as part of new social distancing rules following the coronavirus outbreak and now it's expected they won't reopen until as late as Christmas.

Following Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove’s speech on the coronavirus lockdown extension, he admitted pubs and bars could be amongst the last things to reopen once the pandemic has passed.

Michael Gove admitted it's likely pubs and bars will reopen last. Picture: PA

When asked if pubs would be open before winter, he responded: “The other inference that I draw from your question, which is that areas of hospitality will be among the last to exit the lockdown — yes, that is true.”

There are 48,349 pubs in the UK, all of which are considerably worried about the latest development.

Frank Maguire from Truman’s brewery has said: “Christmas is about as big as business gets for the pub industry. It will be a huge loss. January and February are dead months — without Christmas to carry us through, we will struggle.”

There is also the added worry of missing pub business from the cancelled sporting events this year including the Euros 2020.

The news come following the UK’s three-week extended lockdown and with the news that schools would not be returning after the Easter holidays.