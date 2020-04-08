Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

8 April 2020, 17:10 | Updated: 8 April 2020, 17:11

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will deliver today's coronavirus briefing
Chancellor Rishi Sunak will deliver today's coronavirus briefing. Picture: PA

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

At Tuesday's press conference, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said he was "confident" Boris Johnson would pull through after he was transferred to intensive care.

Mr Raab, who is deputising for the Prime Minister as first secretary of state, said Mr Johnson “is a fighter" and is "receiving the very best care."

The latest press conference also comes as 828 more patients died from Covid-19 in hospitals in England, taking the total to 6,483.

Health ministers have also said it is too soon into the pandemic to consider relaxing lockdown rules.

To keep up to date with all the latest news on coronavirus, follow our live blog

READ MORE Coronavirus epicentre of Wuhan, China lifts lockdown after 76 days

READ MORE First coronavirus patients arrive at NHS Nightingale hospital

READ MORE Tributes paid after NHS nurse, 29, becomes 14th medic to die from coronavirus

Comments

Loading...

Happening Now

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Rishi Sunak

Government unveils £750m support package for struggling charities
Chris Hill with his four-year-old daughter Renee Gao

Coronavirus: British teacher in Wuhan now thankful he didn’t return to UK
Coronavirus – Weds Apr 8, 2020

Police appeal after pair ‘lick hands and contaminate supermarket produce’
Empty stretch of motorway

Driver caught doing 130mph claimed he was trying to avoid virus
Coronavirus

Care for patients ‘fundamentally compromised’ by PPE issues

Speed camera

Four in 10 cars speeding on quiet roads during lockdown in Greater Manchester